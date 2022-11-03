Council looking for housing sites across Powys

Powys County Council

The council is running a six-week 'call for sites', running until December 13.

It comes after the authority has failed to build the number of homes expected in its local plan.

The council is currently making its next local plan – to cover all development in the county, excluding the Brecon Beacons National Park, from 2022 to 2037.

Any one person, group or organisation can submit a site, and submissions are being invited for sites suitable for all types of land use including all types of housing – affordable and specialist, employment, community facilities, tourism, green infrastructure and open space, waste, health, education and social care, gypsy and travellers, retail, recreation, renewable energy, biodiversity, transport infrastructure, and minerals.

The council will assess the submissions to determine whether or not they are suitable for inclusion in the Replacement Local Development Plan.

Councillor Jake Berriman, cabinet member for a connected Powys, said: “It is no secret that one of the reasons that we are reviewing our development plan early is because we have under-delivered on housing completions.

“Ordinarily, this would be disappointing, but in a time when we face a housing crisis, it is unacceptable.

“Although the reasons for this lack of development are complex, what is striking is that that 68 per cent, that is 54 of the 80 sites allocated in the existing plan, do not have any form of planning permission, they have simply sat on someone’s books and contributed nothing to our pressing housing needs.

“In calling for sites now I want to make it very clear that we be examining all proposals very carefully and testing them for clear deliverability.

“Landowners and developers sitting on the 54 stagnant sites I have mentioned should beware that they will not simply be passported across to the new plan, I expect to see a clear route to delivery, this is the only way we can properly serve the needs of all our communities.”

For information visit powys.gov.uk and search for 'Replacement Local Development Plan Candidate Sites'.