Bin collections disrupted as covid hits crews

Councillor Jackie Charlton

The county council says that the north of the county has been particularly hit by missed and delayed collections.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “Staff shortages and covid outbreaks are still causing major disruption to the waste and recycling collections across the county. We understand that missed or delayed collections can be very frustrating to.

"With a number of crew members testing positive for Covid, it has been inevitable that there have been more missed and delayed collections, especially in the north of the county."

The council says it is working hard to recruit more drivers.

“We would like to thank our crews for their continued commitment and hard work and of course the residents for their understanding. Please be assured that we are working hard to keep the service going as effectively as possible and actively recruiting additional staff to help relieve the pressures on the current team," Councillor Charlton said.

“If you haven’t received a collection by 5pm on your normal day, please check online for details of when we will be returning to collect: www.powys.gov.uk/binday

“As a rule, we will try to return as quickly as possible to collect missed wheeled bins/purple sack collections, but recycling collections will probably be collected the following week. If this is the case, we will of course accept additional separated recycling left safely alongside your bins and containers on your next collection day.”