Councillors respond to concern over pupils' classroom time

Powys County Council

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday questions from members of the public return for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions have already been submitted and a response has been provided from the relevant councillor on the authority's cabinet.

One of the questions being asked is from Catherine Evans who wants to see Powys children receive their full allotment of schooling.

Ms Evans said: “Schoolchildren have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 lockdowns and variable provision by schools.

“Additional PD (professional development) days to facilitate planning for the new curriculum has further impacted learners.

“Will PCC be offering learners their full entitlement to 190 school days per year from now on?”

Education portfolio holder, Councillor Pete Roberts said: “Schools are required to be open to pupils for 190 days in an academic year or 380 sessions by the Education Regulations 2006.

“All schools in Wales operate according to the School Teachers’ Pay and Conditions Document which states that a classroom teacher can be directed by the headteacher to work for up to a maximum of 1,265 hours over 195 days of the year.”

Mr Roberts explains that the extra five days are taken up with INSET (in service training days) and that these are published on the council website along with the term dates.

Mr Roberts also points out that there is a Welsh Government consultation taking place on whether there should be more inset days up to the 2025 academic year.

These would help support teachers with the roll out of the new Curriculum for Wales and get to grips with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) reform.

One of the proposals in the consultation which closes on October 28 asks whether schools themselves should have the flexibility of choosing the date for any more training days.