Flying start programme is extended in mid Wales

Flying Start is a Welsh Government funded Programme and is available in targeted areas supporting families to give 0-4year olds a Flying Start in life.
The scheme is available for certain postcode areas in Welshpool, Newtown, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, and Ystradgynlais.
Families can check if they are eligible and apply for a place on the Powys County Council website.
The programme has recently been rolled out to more postcodes in the Ystradgynlais area.
Councillor Susan McNicholas, Cabinet Member for Future Generations said: “The increase of Flying Start support to more postcodes in the Ystradgynlais area is a really positive step. More families can now access funded childcare, enhanced health visiting, parenting support, and speech and language support.”