Flying start programme is extended in mid Wales

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

More families in mid Wales can now access Flying Start support.

Flying Start is a Welsh Government funded Programme and is available in targeted areas supporting families to give 0-4year olds a Flying Start in life.

The scheme is available for certain postcode areas in Welshpool, Newtown, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, and Ystradgynlais.

Families can check if they are eligible and apply for a place on the Powys County Council website.

The programme has recently been rolled out to more postcodes in the Ystradgynlais area.

Councillor Susan McNicholas, Cabinet Member for Future Generations said: “The increase of Flying Start support to more postcodes in the Ystradgynlais area is a really positive step. More families can now access funded childcare, enhanced health visiting, parenting support, and speech and language support.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

