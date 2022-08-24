Flying start programme is extended in mid Wales

Flying Start is a Welsh Government funded Programme and is available in targeted areas supporting families to give 0-4year olds a Flying Start in life.

The scheme is available for certain postcode areas in Welshpool, Newtown, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, and Ystradgynlais.

Families can check if they are eligible and apply for a place on the Powys County Council website.

The programme has recently been rolled out to more postcodes in the Ystradgynlais area.