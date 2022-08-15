Storm water alleviation project finished ahead of schedule

Councillor Jackie Charlton

Completed with a grant from the Welsh Government Resilient Roads Fund, the main purpose of the works was to prevent major routes, such as the A44, from flooding so often during storms.

The existing highways drainage system will continue to work in normal weather conditions. However, in storm conditions and when the river is high an automatic sensor will close the valve to the river and direct the water into the newly constructed pumping station which is 6m deep. This water will continue to be pumped over the flood bund and into the river until levels allow the system to outfall as normal by gravity.

Powys Council says not only will the pumping station help keep the A44 open during storms, but it also has the added benefit of alleviating the risk of flooding to four residential properties on Ithon Terrace during the worst of the weather conditions.

“The scheme in Penybont is the first in a programme of planned highway flood relief projects due to take place across Powys.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a Greener Powys.

“We have worked closely with Atkins (Principal Designer), NRW, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and the local residents in order to come up with the best solution to the flooding of the road running though the village. This scheme will help ensure the A44 will remain open during storms as well as mitigating potential flooding to the adjacent properties from storm water run-off.