Standing room only at public meeting to discuss plans to build 31-mile pylon line

Green GEN Cymru, part of the Bute Energy group, wants to build the 31-mile 'Vyrnwy-Frankton' line, made up of 27-metre high 'steel lattice pylons' from Llanfair Caereinion in Powys, to Frankton near Oswestry.

The firm's proposed line would provide a way to export energy from the planned Llyn Lort wind farm and others in Mid Wales.

They said that action needs to be taken quickly to meet renewables targets and tackle the climate emergency, saying they hoped the new line "could contribute to a more resilient and reliable network for the region – providing for a future in which we all rely more on electricity as we move away from oil and gas."