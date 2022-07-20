Art competition winners unveiled

Joseph Scrobb with his winning entry. photo: Robert Price

More than 150 works were submitted and the winners, highly commended and a selection of other works will be exhibited in the Pulpit Room at MOMA Machynlleth until September 7. All the exhibited works are for sale.

Visitors are being encouraged to vote for their favourite work for the Ailsa Owen Memorial prize which is open until August 26.

The competition theme was “Cartref” or “Home” and the judge was Steven Allan Griffiths, previous winner of the competition who has also twice won the public vote. Griffiths drew on his experience of the competition alongside that of lecturing and tutoring in the arts.

Winner of the adult category was Joseph Scrobb with his work of pyrography and watercolour on maple titled ‘The Grave of Gogmagog’. Joseph is an artist, illustrator and story-teller, compelled by a passion for the magical and mythological heritage of the British Isles.

“My work is an expression of my engagement with that heritage, filtered through an autistic outsider’s perspective and influenced by my experiences with mental illness, while drawing upon my own research into history, folklore and landscape,” he said.

Second prize, donated by The Friends of The Tabernacle, went to Kim Dewsbury with her oil painting titled ‘Moving Home’ while third prize, donated by Wendy Fuller, went to Alex Boyd Jones with her charcoal on paper work titled ‘On the Black Hill’.

In the 11 year and under category, the winner was five year old Tansi Butler, five, with her pencil and watercolour painting titled “Beehive”.