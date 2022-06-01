Man airlifted from Welsh mountain after breaking leg

The Aberdyfi search and rescue team on a previous operation

Shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, call handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team responded to a call to steep ground above Aberllefenni, near Corris.

The 20-year-old man had stepped into a gap between rocks, but had then lost his balance and fallen awkwardly, breaking both bones in his lower leg.

A spokesman for the search and rescue team said: "The nature of the terrain, steep and rocky with a covering of felling waste, made movement very difficult, and a stretcher evacuation would have been hazardous and prolonged. With this in mind, assistance from the Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 936, was requested by the first team volunteers on scene."

"Team casualty carers, along with the winchman paramedic, stabilised the casualty and got him ready for evacuation. He was winched aboard the aircraft and flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital for further treatment.