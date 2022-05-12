Corporate retreat plans approved by council

How the event building could look

Two separate planning applications lodged with Powys County Council by Straightforward Properties Ltd for Rhyd y Carw Mill near Trefeglwys, have been given conditional consent.

One application was to demolish a barn and build a holiday lodge in its place.

Two similar applications have been submitted and then withdrawn over the last couple of years.

The events building will measure 14.7 metres by 11.5 metres with a maximum height of 7.2 metres.

The building will be used for activities, such as yoga, cookery classes and for corporate retreat events.

Planning officer Rhian Evans said: “The proposed development utilises materials which are in-keeping with the existing agricultural nature of the site ensuring that the design and scale are compatible with the surroundings.”

One of the conditions the applicants will need to comply with before building work stares is to widen the access road to 5.5metres for the first 15metres from the site.

This would help lessen congestion on the road as the Highways Authority believe people using the events building would “generally” be arriving and leaving at the same time.

Ms Price explains that the new holiday lodge would use the frame of the existing barn that is set to be demolished.

The proposal includes a sewage treatment plans, parking and access improvements.

The lodge would be 10.4 metres by 9.1 metres and have a maximum height of 2.5 metres

Ms Price said : “The proposed holiday let is considered to be very large.

“It is however not considered to be out-of-keeping with the surrounding barns and agricultural context of the site.”

Ms Price added that environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had been consulted on the proposal and had noted that part of the site is in in flood zone, although the lodge would not be built there.

Ms Price said that NRW had recommended that nothing is built in the part of the site that is inside the flood zone.

Ms Price said:”It is considered appropriate to include a condition ensuring that there shall be no re-contouring, built development, or structures within the extent of any flood zone.”