Cider finds its way to Michelin star restaurants

Adam and Dani Davies

Brothers Adam and Dani Davies started their small business, Skyborry Cider, in 2010 after both moving back to their hometown of Knighton and are proud of their success.

“The Cider we make is quite different to what you will find in the supermarkets," Dani said.

"While the mainstream brands only use a limited percentage of fruit in their ciders, with the finished product being subject to quite a few additions and processes, we handpick fruit from local old orchards and ferment without the addition of yeast or anything.

"Our finished cider and perry contains nothing but fruit juice and doesn’t undergo processes like pasteurisation or filtration."

While a portion of what they make is sold locally in shops such as Rhos Market Garden in Knighton, Deli Tinto in Presteigne and Daphnes Restaurant in Presteigne, the rest is sold nationwide through a Welsh based wine importer.

It has featured on the menus and shelves of many places including Lyle’s in London, Hjem in the North East and the Pony in Somerset, all of which are restaurants that hold Michelin Stars.