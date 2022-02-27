Notification Settings

Casualty left with 'life-changing' injuries after main road crash on Shropshire border

By Nick HumphreysMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

A casualty has been left with "life-changing" injuries after a smash between two vans and a motorbike near the border between Shropshire and Wrexham.

The crash, between a white Volkswagen Crafter, a red Ford Transit and a black Honda motorcycle, took place on the A5 near the Halton roundabout on Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance was called at 12.30pm, and said one patient had been flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

North Wales Police is now calling for witnesses to come forward.

A force spokesman said: "North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 in Chirk (near the Halton roundabout) has left a casualty with life changing injuries.

"The collision occurred at just after 12.05pm this afternoon and involved a white Volkswagen Crafter, a red Transit van and a black Honda motorcycle.

"Did you see any of these vehicles prior to the collision? We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

"If you do have any information that can assist with our enquiries, we urge you to come forward using our LiveChat facility or 101, quoting reference B027421."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

