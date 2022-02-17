Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys schools and nurseries to close during Storm Eunice

By David TooleyMid WalesPublished:

Schools and early years education settings in Powys will be closing on Friday because of very high winds forecast across the count.

Waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry. Ireland is facing high winds and heavy rain, as both sides of the Irish border brace for the impact of two storms.Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry. Ireland is facing high winds and heavy rain, as both sides of the Irish border brace for the impact of two storms.Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Storm Eunice is forecast to bring with it winds of up to 60 - 70 miles per hour, with stronger gusts possible.

A statement from Powys County Council said: "Information provided by organisations such as Welsh Government, Met Office and Natural Resources Wales indicate that the conditions as a result of the storm are highly likely to cause significant damage to buildings and travelling in such conditions would be dangerous.

"We do not wish to take any unnecessary risks and compromise the safety of children, young people and staff. Pupils will be able to continue with their learning on line, with schools setting appropriate tasks.

"Please be vigilant and keep safe."

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News