Powys schools and nurseries to close during Storm Eunice

Waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry. Ireland is facing high winds and heavy rain, as both sides of the Irish border brace for the impact of two storms.Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Storm Eunice is forecast to bring with it winds of up to 60 - 70 miles per hour, with stronger gusts possible.

A statement from Powys County Council said: "Information provided by organisations such as Welsh Government, Met Office and Natural Resources Wales indicate that the conditions as a result of the storm are highly likely to cause significant damage to buildings and travelling in such conditions would be dangerous.

"We do not wish to take any unnecessary risks and compromise the safety of children, young people and staff. Pupils will be able to continue with their learning on line, with schools setting appropriate tasks.