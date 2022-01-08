Winter woodland free event for families

Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project.

Families can join the morning which runs from 10.30 until 2.30pm.

One of those behind the event said: "Bring your famil and come join us as we venture into the woods and explore what can be found there.

"We will then return to the classroom and help investigate owl pellets and make bug hotels.

"You will learn how animals and instance cope with winter and why trees shed their leaves."

"We will also gain an understanding into how owls process their food, what they eat and how we use this to monitor and improve their habitat."