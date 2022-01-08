Notification Settings

Winter woodland free event for families

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The RSPB at Lake Vyrnwy is holding free winter woodland wonders days at its reserve around the reservoir on January 15 and 16.

Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project.

Families can join the morning which runs from 10.30 until 2.30pm.

One of those behind the event said: "Bring your famil and come join us as we venture into the woods and explore what can be found there.

"We will then return to the classroom and help investigate owl pellets and make bug hotels.

"You will learn how animals and instance cope with winter and why trees shed their leaves."

"We will also gain an understanding into how owls process their food, what they eat and how we use this to monitor and improve their habitat."

The event is free thanks to Powys Council's Winter of Wellbeing grant but tickets must be booked at events.rspb.org.uk/lakevynrwy. Those taking part should dress appropriately and take their own refreshments.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

