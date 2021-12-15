Lily-May's special Christmas card

Mr George who judged the entries said it was a very difficult selection process, but an overall winner emerged, and the competition was won by Lily-May Andrews, from Churchstoke school.
"The competition was extremely high but Lily-May took the crown by producing a stellar picture of Rudolph the red nosed reindeer," he said.
“This is the 11th year that I have run my Christmas card competition and the standard of entries was again very high indeed, and it was very difficult to pick a winner.''
"Lily-Mays'swinning picture has been printed on the front of my cards and they have now been sent out to organisations and individuals across the county.''
''I'd like to say thanks to all the young people who took part and I wish everyone a happy Christmas''