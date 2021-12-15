Lily-May's special Christmas card

Lily-May with her Christmas card

Mr George who judged the entries said it was a very difficult selection process, but an overall winner emerged, and the competition was won by Lily-May Andrews, from Churchstoke school.

"The competition was extremely high but Lily-May took the crown by producing a stellar picture of Rudolph the red nosed reindeer," he said.

“This is the 11th year that I have run my Christmas card competition and the standard of entries was again very high indeed, and it was very difficult to pick a winner.''

"Lily-Mays'swinning picture has been printed on the front of my cards and they have now been sent out to organisations and individuals across the county.''