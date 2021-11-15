Montgomery school friends take on a beastly challenge for ITV show

Jenny on ITV's Don’t Unleash the Beast

Back in the summer, Jenny Bailey-Beech and Sicily Dickinson, school friends who live in Montgomery, each took part in filming a game show called 'Don’t Unleash the Beast' for ITV.

They had to solve various tasks to retrieve treasure from caves in the fictional land of Halian, all without ‘unleashing the Beast’!

The selection criteria were pretty tough, with only 39 children out of over a thousand applicants being selected – so having two from the same school was exceptional.

The girls filmed on different days, and both really enjoyed their experience at the Manchester TV studios.

Sicily on ITV's Don’t Unleash the Beast

Sicily, now aged 11, said: “It was one of the best experiences of my life! Being on an actual TV show was so exciting and I loved doing all the challenges. It felt so real and when I heard the Beast growling I was actually quite scared!"

Jenny, age 10, said: “It was such a cool experience. I loved the posh hotel, the outfit and the tasks. The set was so detailed, it really came to life, and I can’t wait to see how they’ve edited it all together.”

If you want to know whether the girls got out without being eaten, the new season airs from November 15 to December 3 at 5.30pm on CITV.