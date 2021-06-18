Mountain biker badly injured on the mountains

Call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were made aware of a badly injured mountain biker in a remote spot north east of Dinas Mawddwy on Friday afternoon and went to the scene.
The Air-Ambulance landed as close as it could get to the injured man, with the medical crew beginning to treat his multiple injuries.
As the air ambulance does not have winching capability, the assistance of Coastguard Rescue936 Helicopter was requested to lift him from the steep, rocky slope. The rider was flown to a better landing site and transferred to the Air-Ambulance for transfer to Stoke for Hospital based emergency care.