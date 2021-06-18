Mountain biker badly injured on the mountains

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Mountain rescue volunteers helped a badly injured cyclist who had to be airlifted from mid Wales.

Getting the injured cyclist off the mountain
Getting the injured cyclist off the mountain

Call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were made aware of a badly injured mountain biker in a remote spot north east of Dinas Mawddwy on Friday afternoon and went to the scene.

The Air-Ambulance landed as close as it could get to the injured man, with the medical crew beginning to treat his multiple injuries.

As the air ambulance does not have winching capability, the assistance of Coastguard Rescue936 Helicopter was requested to lift him from the steep, rocky slope. The rider was flown to a better landing site and transferred to the Air-Ambulance for transfer to Stoke for Hospital based emergency care.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News