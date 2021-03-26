Powis Castle, Chirk Castle and Erddig grounds to reopen from Monday

Powis Castle's grounds will be open again from Monday

Gardens at three much-loved National Trust properties in Mid and North Wales are reopening on Monday.

Powis Castle in Welshpool, Chirk Castle and Erddig, in Wrexham, have all announced they will be welcoming visitors again from March 29.

Cadw-run Dolforwyn Castle near Abermule will also be open to visitors from Saturday.

The announcements have come after the Welsh Government confirmed that ‘stay local’ messaging will end at midnight on Friday, allowing Welsh residents to travel all over the country.

A National Trust spokesman said: "Following the First Minister’s announcement, we are pleased that we will begin to open our gardens and outdoor spaces to visitors living in Wales from Monday 29 March.”

Currently people living in England are not allowed to cross the border unless for essential travel such as shopping and work, though that’s expected to change from April 12.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure our places comply with the relevant guidelines and measures so that they are as safe as can be for our staff, visitors and surrounding communities,” the spokesman continued.

"As part of the measures to keep people safe, pre-booking will be required - please check our property web pages for the latest information."

The National Trust has said the following attractions and facilities will be open at each each location:

Powis Castle : Garden and cafés (for takeaway only)

Chirk Castle : Garden, estate and café (for takeaway only)

Erddig: Gardens, outbuilding and parkland

Cadw has said Dolforwyn Castle is “open and free to visit for residents within Wales with no pre-booking required”.

Both the National Trust and Cadw urge visitors to follow Wales’ coronavirus restrictions and social distancing guidelines at all times.

Unesco World Heritage Sites, including Beaumaris and Conwy castles and Blaenavon Ironworks, are set to partially reopen on Thursday, April 1, along with Criccieth, Kidwelly and Laugharne castles

They are due to be followed by outdoor areas at Tintern Abbey, Harlech, Chepstow and Raglan castles on April 6, and Denbigh and Rhuddlan Castle two days later.

Meanwhile, Denbigh and Rhuddlan Castle in Denbighshire will reopen on Thursday, April 8.

In line with Welsh Government guidance, all indoor areas at re-opening Cadw sites will remain closed until further notice.

A Cadw statement added: "Due to essential conservation works or coronavirus safety precautions, other heritage attractions under Cadw’s care, including Caerphilly Castle and Castell Coch in south Wales and Plas Mawr and Caernarfon Castle in north Wales, will remain closed at this time."

In England, some National Trust gardens, parks and outdoor spaces are open to visitors.

Cafés are currently open for takeaway, with plans for outdoor seating from April 12, the same day English non-essential shops are due to reopen.