Care home continues to expand despite challenges of pandemic

A bedroom in The Oaks. Pic: Ginger Pixie Photography Jen Roberts. Pic: Ginger Pixie Photography

The Oaks in Newtown now employs 118 full and part-time staff – an increase of almost 30 since the summer.

Since opening in January this year, the 73-bedroom home has been in high demand, helping to meet the area’s growing care needs for the elderly and those affected by dementia.

The Oaks provides residential, nursing and dementia care tailored to the precise requirements of its residents.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Staff at the purpose-built home have risen to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has included increasing the variety and number of activities available to keep residents entertained in the absence of regular visits from family members and periods of lockdown.

There is now a regular bilingual newsletter, provision has been made for a greater number of virtual meetings with families and access to online church services.

Activities have included flower arranging, jewellery making, regular hair and beauty sessions, film nights and musical bingo.

The Oaks is also supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 11 when staff and residents will be wearing Christmas jumpers and taking part in a range of activities.

Jen Roberts. Pic: Ginger Pixie Photography

Jen Roberts, registered manager at The Oaks, said: “Staff, residents and their families have worked together throughout the last eight months.

"Relatives have even contacted our staff to ask how they are and to drop off some lovely and much appreciated gifts.

“We have been able to keep outside visits going during most of the summer and we are now putting in place plans for safe internal spaces to allow for visits during the colder winter months.”

Bosses at The Oaks say they have worked closely with Powys County Council and the Welsh Government to ensure the home has the best possible Covid-19 measures in place.

This has included ensuring the highest levels of infection control measures around the care home and receiving regular deliveries of PPE.

James Parkin, one of the directors of Sandstone Care Group, owner of The Oaks, said: “We are hugely proud of the efforts of all of the staff at the home and the support they have received from the families of residents.

“The pandemic has brought enormous challenges for the entire care sector, but we are enormously grateful for the way staff, residents and families have pulled together to help us get through this testing time.”