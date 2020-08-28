MP welcomes launch of new trade advisory groups

As the UK’s trade talks with Japan, the US, Australia and New Zealand intensify, Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss is stepping up engagement with key industries across Britain, including farming, manufacturing and automotive.

Their advice will be used to help inform the UK Government’s negotiating position and deliver key industry asks that benefit the whole of the UK, including cutting tariffs on products like ceramics, cars, steel and beef, and agreeing cutting-edge digital trade rules.

Mr Williams said: “These new trade advisory groups will utilise the insight and expertise of the UK’s brightest and best businesspeople to inform the UK’s negotiating position.

"With the UK’s trade talks with Japan, the US, Australia and New Zealand entering their crucial latter stages, it is right that the Government steps up engagement with vital industries to utilise their technical and strategic expertise.

“As we recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19, it is imperative that we have trade deals which benefit all UK regions and nations.

"I believe the launch by the UK Government will deliver great benefit to Wales as a whole, and in particular to Mid Wales, in allowing business sectors to engage with and shape the UK’s future trade agreements to their own needs.”