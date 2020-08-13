Cycling for diabetes charity challenge

Diabetes UK Cymru is looking for people from Wales to get on their bikes and take on the UK Wide Cycle Ride this September.

This September the charity is urging cyclists to take their fitness up a gear and complete its coast to coast virtual challenge.

It says beginners may want to tackle the 120-mile Route One – the equivalent of Newport to Dolgellau while at the other end of the scale experienced cyclists may find the 950-mile Route Four, the equivalent of Land’s End to John O’Groats, more their distance.

Dai Williams, national director of the charity in Wales said: "The aim is to challenge yourself – at your own pace – and pedal towards a stronger, healthier you. You can also get family, friends or colleagues along for the ride.

"During the past few months, demand for our services has reached unprecedented levels and our own funding has been significantly impacted. People with diabetes need us now, and so we need your support to be able to continue fighting. Join us, and your support can change lives.

"There are an estimated 260,000 people living with diabetes in Wales − a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed carefully, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke. There is currently no known cure for any type of diabetes.

“Cycling is a fantastic way to help you get fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge. Whether you’re a novice in the saddle or a cycling fanatic, our team will be on hand to offer cycling tips and fundraising advice.

“Every mile you complete and every pound you raise brings us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm. Sign up and get pedalling - your support can change lives”

To register, visit diabetes.org.uk/ride There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.