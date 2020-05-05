Menu

Man dies after water buffalo attack in Wales

By Nick Humphreys | Mid Wales | News | Published:

A man died and another has been critically injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales.

A 22-year-old woman also sustained a serious injury to her leg in the incident, which happened at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire at around 2.50pm today.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service.

The other man, aged 19 has been taken to the University Hospital for Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

The woman's injuries are not thought to be critical and she has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment. All three people are from the Gwehelog area.

The water buffalo has been destroyed.

Officers received assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at the scene.

