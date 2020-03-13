Shop staff undertake 10,000 steps a day challenge for Cancer Research UK

The famous Bunners shop in Arthur Street will see staff take up the Walk All Over Cancer challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

With 10,000 steps averaging five miles, each member of staff will have clocked up 155 miles over the month, and there is already a bit of competition hotting up between them.

Ann at Bunners said: "Most of us are not finding it too difficult when we are working in the shop – as we are up and down the steps and in and out of the different shop areas, helping customers all day long.

"But our days off, and especially Sundays, are going to be a real challenge for some of us."

Supporters can donate in the shop, or by sponsoring individual members of staff.

Ann added: "People have already been very generous for this worthy cause, and all contributions are welcome."

To donate, pop into the shop, contact a member of staff, or call Bunners store on 01686 668308.