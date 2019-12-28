Advertising
Estate agent staff raise more than £2,100 for Wales Air Ambulance
More than £2,100 has been presented to Wales Air Ambulance by staff from Mid Wales and Shropshire estate agent Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd.
The money was raised during a charity golf day at Aberdyfi, the Across Wales Walk and a raffle for a giant Easter egg.
Chartered surveyor Bryan Jarman said: "The Wales Air Ambulance is a vital resource for the people of Mid Wales and we decided it would be our chosen charity this year.
"Staff undertook a range of charity events, including Lucy Powell from our Rhayader office who took part in the Across Wales Walk earlier this year."
A total of £2,119.65 was raised and presented to staff at the Wales Air Ambulance's Welshpool base at the Mid Wales Airport.
The air ambulance charity has a helicopter based at the airport that covers a large area of Mid Wales, as well as other parts of Wales when necessary.
