Estate agent staff raise more than £2,100 for Wales Air Ambulance

The money was raised during a charity golf day at Aberdyfi, the Across Wales Walk and a raffle for a giant Easter egg.

Chartered surveyor Bryan Jarman said: "The Wales Air Ambulance is a vital resource for the people of Mid Wales and we decided it would be our chosen charity this year.

"Staff undertook a range of charity events, including Lucy Powell from our Rhayader office who took part in the Across Wales Walk earlier this year."

A total of £2,119.65 was raised and presented to staff at the Wales Air Ambulance's Welshpool base at the Mid Wales Airport.

The air ambulance charity has a helicopter based at the airport that covers a large area of Mid Wales, as well as other parts of Wales when necessary.