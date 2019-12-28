Menu

Estate agent staff raise more than £2,100 for Wales Air Ambulance

By Aimee Jones | Mid Wales | News | Published:

More than £2,100 has been presented to Wales Air Ambulance by staff from Mid Wales and Shropshire estate agent Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd.

Lucy Powell with Bryan Jarman and Tom Davies of Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, presenting the cheque to Wales Air Ambulance aircrew and paramedics

The money was raised during a charity golf day at Aberdyfi, the Across Wales Walk and a raffle for a giant Easter egg.

Chartered surveyor Bryan Jarman said: "The Wales Air Ambulance is a vital resource for the people of Mid Wales and we decided it would be our chosen charity this year.

"Staff undertook a range of charity events, including Lucy Powell from our Rhayader office who took part in the Across Wales Walk earlier this year."

A total of £2,119.65 was raised and presented to staff at the Wales Air Ambulance's Welshpool base at the Mid Wales Airport.

The air ambulance charity has a helicopter based at the airport that covers a large area of Mid Wales, as well as other parts of Wales when necessary.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

