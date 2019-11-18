Menu

Woman, 18, arrested after fatal crash

By Keri Trigg | Mid Wales | Crime | Published:

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for information

The 18-year-old woman has been bailed while police investigate the collision in Commins Coch, near Machynlleth, in which another 18-year-old woman died.

The crash happened on the A487 at around 10pm, and involved two vehicles.

Police enquiries later revealed the involvement of a third vehicle, and it was the driver of this car who was arrested.

A second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police are now appealing for people who were travelling along the stretch of road at the time and have dash cam footage or saw the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

