Railway flushed with success

The awards go to Talyllyn Railway’s toilets at Abergynolwyn and Wharf Stations, the latter having recently been twinned with latrines installed in the village of Kabindi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By donating £60 to the charity Toilet Twinning businesses, shops, organisations and private households can twin their toilet with one in a third world country.

Tywyn Baptist Church has headed the sheme in the town which now has almost 20 loos linked with the scheme, a figure which would give Tywyn winned’ status.

Talyllyn Railway’s general manager Stuart Williams agreed to twin Wharf Station toilets when approached by church member Phil Malin, twinning co-ordinator in Tywyn.

Sart received twinning certificates from Phil in the same week as the Loo of the Year Platinum Awards for the two stations were announced.

A further donation has enabled the composting toilet at Dolgoch Station to be twinned and the railway is appealing to members and friends to help twin Abergynolwyn Station’s toilets, the only ones left on the railway that are not twinned.