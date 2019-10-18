Tributes paid to heritage railway president

Mr Hope was well known in wider railway circles as the editor of the Railway Gazette for many years and made frequent television appearances to comment on railway matters.

He joined Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society in 1955 and volunteered on outdoor work until ill-health prevented him a few years ago. He was a member of the Council of the Preservation Society from 1960 to 2002, acting as the company and society secretary for 30 years from 1966- ‘96.

Between 1996 and 2011 he was a director of the railway company and also held the office of president of the preservation society from 2006- ‘14.

A chartered engineer, he worked in the 1950s for British Railways on the Southend electrification. Richard then joined the Railway Gazette, the magazine for professional railway management, first as assistant editor and then as editor. This was his dream job and he travelled much of the world visiting railways and their management until his retirement.

Preservation society council chairman, Ian Drummond, said: “With the death of Richard, the railway has lost another great servant. He and his late wife Audrey put in a huge amount of time and effort in support of the line over the years and his contribution to the success of the railway cannot be measured.

He said the couple enjoyed walking and did many long distance walks over the years, including an annual visit to Scotland. Mrs Hope died in 2016 and, Mr Drummond said that, in recent years, Richard suffered from ill-health which increasingly restricted his activities.

"His advice was often sought after his retirement from official roles and he gave of himself to the railway selflessly. Our thoughts are with his children Colin and Caroline and all the family. He will be missed by many.”

Record

Advertising

Built in 1864 for the Welsh slate railway, Talyllyn is believed to be the oldest locomotive in the world still working.

After falling into disuse the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society was formed in 1950 by famous author LTC Rolt and the Talyllyn became the first railway in the world to be owned and operated by volunteers, pioneering the Heritage Railway movement.

The train takes tourists along the scenic line from Tywyn on Cardigan Bay in mid-Wales to Nant Gwernol in the foothills of Cader Idris.

It is believed that many of Thomas the Tank Engine stories stem from the Talyllyn Railway.

Advertising

Last year the railway, attracted the highest number of passengers for more than a decade and achieved record income last year.

The railway ran 93,822 journeys and carried 48,857 passengers, the highest number since 2007.

Passenger numbers increased by 7.1 per cent on 2017.

In addition, the railway achieved an all-time record income, with a 13 per cent increase on 2017. Cafés reported a 16 per cent revenue increase.

This year the railway is operating on 251 days and running several special events throughout the year.