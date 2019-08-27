Friends group created to protect historic castle

The Friends of Montgomery Castle group has been recently formed to maintain and make improvements across the castle grounds.

They will help with many aspects of maintenance, from simply tidying up to fundraising for bigger projects. It was created to fix and improve aspects of the castle as a town-led initiative.

Pathway maintenance was on the agenda at last month's town council meeting and the group was set up as a

Montgomery Town Councillor and Friends group member, Oliver Lewis, said: "Whenever there is a crisis or problems arise, Montgomery is the type of community where people will rally around and help.

"The group will consist of volunteers from the town and a small committee of people.

"There is a lot of overgrown vegetation and the estate fencing is in a bad condition. There are parts of the site that need quite significant work and rebuilding in the future."

The group plans to complete some tasks that do not require fundraising, such as litter picking and gardening. They also hope to lead guided tours in the future and seek grants for the full rebuilding and restoration of the historic dovecot.

The Friends will work collaboratively with CADW and Powis Estates.

Their first meeting will be held on the first Tuesday of next month at 7.30pm in the den at the Dragon hotel.