Councillor given green light to double the size of chicken farm

Councillor Gareth Jones, independent for Llanfair Caereinion, submitted plan to extend his poultry farm operation at Rhiwhiraeth Isaf near the town.

These were discussed by the Powys County Council (PCC) planning committee on Thursday, August 22.

Councillor Jones, is a member of the committee but was not present at the meeting, having given his apologies for his absence.

The report said: “The site is in the existing farm holding by a poultry unit although it is detached from the main farmstead.

“Consent is sought in full for a free range egg production unit measuring approximately 95 metres in length and 20 metres in width.

“The ridge and eaves height measure approximately 5.4 metres and 3 metres respectively.”

The proposed unit will accommodate a maximum of 16,000 birds which will remain within the unit for 13 months.

The chickens will have unrestricted access to the outdoors with more than 16 hectares of ranging area.

After 13 months, the flock is removed, and the building cleaned before the next flock arrives.

Councillor Les George, Conservative for Caersws), said: “The applicants have had a poultry unit there for a considerable time.

“This has come in front of us now, there have been no objections by any of the consultees and I think the unit fits in well with the other one and I go propose we pass it.”

Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson, Conservative for Meifod, added: “Poultry enterprises have ensured the survival of many small farms.

“This is in addition to the existing poultry shed which will further ensure the survival of this particular farming business.

“The necessary plans are in place to ensure that there is no pollution from the additional building and I have no hesitation in supporting this and seconding this proposal.”

The application was passed unanimously.