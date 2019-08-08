Brothers in arms at Dyfi Osprey Centre

At the Dyfi Osprey centre near Machynlleth live camera filming is giving bird lovers a fascinating insight into the siblings as the grow up in readiness to fly the nest at the end of the month.

Male Osprey, Monty and female, Telyn, have successfully reared three chicks, brothers, Peris and Hesgyn and their sister, Berthyn.

The parents are spending more and more time away fromt he nest and the youngsters are also venturing out, to the side of the river.

However they have not yet started fishing for themselves, instead relying on their parents to bring them fish.

Project manager Emyr Evans said: "The brothers are the best of friends, apart from dinner time when they do not want to share."

"We are seeing them spend more time near the water and have been watching them make some dives but not actually catch any fish."

He said it was normal for the adults to spend time away from the nest now that the chicks are all fully mobile and able to feed themselves on any fish brought to the nest.

"Telyn is an amazing mum. She has had six healthy and amazing chicks in just two years breeding."

The osprey project will remain open, seven days a week until the end of August.

It will then close to allow work to begin on a major new building.

The Dyfi Wildlife Centre, run by Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, was awarded £525,000 to improve the visitor experience at the popular nature reserve. It is one of five projects, all of which aim to protect Wales’s nature, wildlife and landscapes, to have benefitted from National Lottery awards of more than £4 million.

"It will allow us to create a flagship wildlife centre," Mr Evans said.

"The new building will pull all our current facilities together under one roof, giving a far richer and immersive experience for visitors and showcasing the reserve’s rich biodiversity – of which our famous ospreys are just one part.”