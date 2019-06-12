Car parking charges to rise in Powys

The increase follows a review of charges in county council-operated car parks which the council says will increase income to help ease financial pressures and fund key services.

Councillors say that simplified car parking charges will be introduced but the cost of tickets will increase. The new charges will come into effect from June 28.

The cost of parking permits to use at the pay and display car parks are being frozen.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Income from our pay and display car parks is important for the council as it helps support the services that we provide. We believe the new rates are realistic and affordable but will also help the council meet its income targets and support important services.”

The new pay and display charges will be: £1 for up to one hour, £2 for one to two hours, £3 for two to four hours and £4 for over four hours.

Currently drivers pay 70p for up to an hour while for two hours the cost is £1.30.

Fund

The council says it will peg the cost of an annual permit at £370, saying it offers regular users a 60 per cent discount on the pay-and-display prices.

Advertising

The extra cash raised will also help fund free parking for blue badge users.

Lorry drivers face a rise of more than 50 per cent from £5.30 to £8.

Large vehicles or those with trailers that take up at least two spaces will be charged double.

“Parking permits are available for regular users of our pay and display car parks. Freezing the charges will provide a greater reduction for the regular car park user,” said Cllr Davies.

“A regular car user parking five days a week, 46 weeks of the year has the potential to save themselves 60% if they purchase an annual permit compared to paying the daily parking charge. This equates to the equivalent of paying just £1.61 a day.”