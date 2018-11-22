Is it you? Missing winner of £1 million lotto prize sought

The National Lottery is hunting for the Welsh winner of EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker, who has won £1 million.

Every draw has two winners but the lucky owner of a ticket purchased in Ceredigion on Friday, June 22, has yet to check their ticket and claim their prize.

The code for the winning ticket is MDLG 86259.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone."

Contact the National Lottery Line on 0333 2345050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk if you believe you have the winning ticket.