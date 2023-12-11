Investigations continue into Shropshire police vehicle crash in which two people died

The collision happened e at 10.20am on the A458 near Morville and involved a Skoda and a police vehicle.

A man in his 60s, the driver of the Skoda and his passenger, a woman in her 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene

The female driver of the police vehicle, which was not responding to an emergency, had to be released from the vehicle with help from the fire service.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, two paramedic officers and two air ambulance critical care cars were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered a car and a police van had been involved in a collision. The driver of the car, a man, and a female passenger were both found in critical conditions," they said.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best effort, they could not be saved and they were both confirmed dead at the scene.

"A second passenger from the car, a woman, was treated by medics for serious injuries and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

"The female driver of the police van was released from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues before being treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff and conveyed to the same hospital for further treatment."

Police are asking anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage of this incident to report it online via the website westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 166i of Saturday December 9.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."