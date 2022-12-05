Historic Mayflower books handed over to the care of Much Wenlock Library

From left: widow Wendy Brogden, Dan Thomas, Shropshire councillor, Duncan White, Mayor of Much Wenlock, Simon Brown, Councillor for Shipton, Brockton & Stanton Long, Mark Cavendish, Chairman Shropshire’s Mayflower Children, Selina Graham, High Sheriff Shropshire, Catherine Westwood, Much Wenlock Library, and The Rev Matthew Stafford, Rector Much Wenlock.

Teacher Mike Brogden, the late secretary of an organisation called Shropshire’s Mayflower Children collected nine books on the subject of the four young children of Katharine More of Shipton, who were banished to America in 1620.

Mr Brogden's widow Wendy joined in as an official party on Saturday as Much Wenlock Library took the collection into its safe-keeping and for lending out.

Mark Cavendish, the Chairman of Shropshire’s Mayflower Children said: "Mike was the person who did about 90 per cent of the work, was an ex-school teacher who collected books for his studies on the subject.

"He collected them over a large number of years, on various different subjects including on the history of the American colonies and of the Mayflower."

The passengers on the Mayflower, which set sail to the newly discovered lands, are considered the founding fathers from whom the Thanksgiving celebration originates.

"There is interest in the subject from the US but I cannot say I am inundated," said Mr Cavendish. "I am aware that there have been tourists especially to see a plaque that was placed in the church by the Americans."

Saturday was also the Much Wenlock Christmas Fair and Mr Cavendish said there was a large amount of interest in the group's stall, which sold 20 copies of a book produced by Shropshire’s Mayflower Children.

The mother of the four children had been accused of adultery by her younger husband and cousin, Samuel More, who banished Elinor, Jasper, Richard and Mary to the perilous Atlantic voyage in 1620.

Only Richard made it to a ripe old 84 years after being sent off aged just six. He is the only known Mayflower passenger to have a marked grave, in the Charter Street Cemetery, Salem, Massachusetts, where his inscription says he was a captain. Richard’s unfortunate siblings perished before reaching their teens.

The Mayflower passengers are considered the founding fathers from whom the Thanksgiving celebration originates.

A small group of south Shropshire residents established Shropshire’s Mayflower Children in 2017 to mark the 400th anniversary.

On hand for the presentation on Saturday were Selina Graham, Shropshire’s High Sheriff, and the mayor of Much Wenlock, Duncan White. Also there was the chairman of Easthope, Shipton and Stanton Long Parish Council, Simon Brown. The More family resided in the parish, which sits between Bridgnorth and Church Stretton.