Salon scoops major business award

Robyn Moore who has scooped top prize for hair salon of the year in the Prestige Business Awards.

Entrepreneur Robyn, aged 33, from Ruckley, opened The Hair Gallery jut before lockdowns were introduced across the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She faced being open and closed during her first two years and finally fully re-opened the salon in April last year.

Now Robyn has gained the title in the Prestige Business Awards and will be awarded a glass trophy on May 23 at the Moor Hall Hotel in Sutton Coldfield.

Robyn said: “I am so proud of achieving this title in such a short time in business, especially with opening my salon three weeks before the first national lockdown."

The businesswoman said that she had also been driven to succeed as she battles a chronic illness.

She said: “Suffering with Ulcerative Colitis and having had ten bowel surgeries in the last 12 years and having to fight severe fatigue and chronic pain daily, is mentally and physically draining.

"However going through the trauma has given me a mentality of not being scared of pushing boundaries in business and pushing myself to prove that people can still be successful with this life-long illness.”

Robyn has been hairdressing for 16 years and in her life has worked in Australia and Dubai.

She said: "It was such a good experience but I felt I was too far away from family and friends.

"I know all aspects of hairdressing but when I opened the salon was unsure about the business side which was completely new to me.

"This award has confirmed to me that I am getting most things right.

"After the lockdowns customers returned to the salon and we also had so many new clients who had moved from the city to Shropshire during the pandemic.

"Many have stayed and are still on our books."

Robyn has also launched her own hair-care range in 2020 which now has a following of more than 10,000 people on Instagram.

The range, known as The Collection By Robyn Moore includes shampoo, conditioners and stylant products that include natural and vegan ingredients and are packaged in recycled containers made from ocean plastics and which are refillable at the salon.

Robyn said: "I wanted to have products in my salon that were cruelty-free and only used recycled packaging.