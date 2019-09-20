Shropshire poet's sonnets collection in public launch

Sonnets With Notes comprises sonnets written by Paul Francis, of Much Wenlock, whose sonnets – 14-line poems written in iambic pentameter – have won two national competitions and two local competitions.

He has been placed three times in succession in the international "Poems on the Move" run by Guernsey Literary Festival.

In the collection, which is launched at the Priory Hall between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, are over 50 sonnets, together with a running commentary.

The event is free and open to all.

Sonnets With Notes is a selection chosen from the 400 sonnets written by Paul, on subjects ranging from family and artists, to news items and jazz, politics and growing old.

"I think there's a strong appetite, among poetry readers as well as poets themselves, for discussion of how poems work," said Paul, who is hoping to run talks and workshops to help popularise the sonnet format.

"This doesn't have to be academic or highly technical. If we're honest and enthusiastic about what we're doing, there's a lot to be gained from looking at how poems are put together."