20mph zone planned for outside Shropshire primary school

Shropshire Council is proposing the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on Station Road in Ditton Priors.

The proposal would bring the road in line with Shropshire Council’s road safety guidance from 2023, and is "proposed to improve the safety of school children, residents and other road users" near Brown Clee C of E Primary School.

Brown Clee C of E Primary School. Photo: Google

The extents of the 20mph limit are proposed to cover the main school entrance and approaches to the school on Station Road.

A consultation for the plans is open until April 9, with documents available for viewing at Bridgnorth Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk