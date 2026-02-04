‘I only became a Shropshire travel agent as I was half an inch too short to join the police - now my business is 24 years old and I've clocked up 50 years in the industry‘

Maggie Rogers set up the Travel Wallet in Bridgnorth on February 2, 2022 having already worked in the industry for more than 25 years - but the experienced destination expert says it was not her first choice of occupation.

“I became a travel agent in 1976, starting out in Star Travel in Bilston, which was 50 years ago now, but I didn’t plan to be a travel agent,” she said.

“When I left school I wanted to join the police but I was told I was half an inch too short - this was back in the day when they had height restrictions - so I became a travel agent.”

Maggie Rogers (left) who has been a travel agent since 1976, with team member Vicki Pelucci-Davies and Jeannette Yetman from Canada. Photo: Tim Thursfield

It was a decision that Maggie says she has not looked back on since. After working in the industry for more than a quarter of a century, Maggie opened the Travel Wallet in Whitburn Street 24 years ago on Monday.