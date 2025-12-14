Burst water pipe causes water supply disruption in Bridgnorth

Severn Trent was first made aware of the issue at around 10.08pm on Saturday, after customers in the WV16 postcode area reported problems including no water supply, poor pressure and discoloured water.

In an update issued shortly after 2am, the water company confirmed the disruption was caused by a burst pipe on Bramble Ridge. Engineers were sent to the scene, with Severn Trent initially hoping the issue would be resolved by around 3am.

However, by 7.40am today (December 14), repairs were still ongoing, prompting a further apology from the company as the work took longer than expected.

A Customer Update at 7.40am said: "We’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water due to a burst water pipe on Bramble Ridge.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."