'I'm not sure it would stand up to dashing through the snow!' 100-year-old sledge goes up for sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre

Dating from the 1930s, the sledge is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says that although due to its age it might not be suitable for any serious downhill racing it would make a perfect seasonal decoration.

Old Mill Antiques, Bridgnorth and plenty of interesting finds for Christmas, including this sledge. Pictured is staff member Kevin Sharp. Photo: Steve Leath