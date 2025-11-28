'I'm not sure it would stand up to dashing through the snow!' 100-year-old sledge goes up for sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre
A Shropshire antiques centre has acquired a very festive item just in time for Christmas - a near-100-year-old sleigh.
Plus
Published
Dating from the 1930s, the sledge is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says that although due to its age it might not be suitable for any serious downhill racing it would make a perfect seasonal decoration.