Cutting Cristiano Ronaldo's hair: Bridgnorth barber and lifelong Manchester United fan completes 'trim of his career' with CR7 cut

Cal Newsome, 34, is no stranger to cutting footballers' hair, having been providing fresh trims for some of Manchester United's stars for the past few years.

But for the lifelong Red Devils fan, his latest job will likely never be beaten.

Cal, who runs Bull & Co Barbershop on Bridgnorth's Faraday Business Park, was flown to Dublin last week to cut Cristiano Ronaldo's hair.

Cal admitted he is still on "cloud nine" after what he says was undoubtedly his career highlight.

Cal Newsome with Cristiano Ronaldo after cutting his hair. Picture: Cal Newsome

The chance to cut the Portuguese star's hair came through one of his regular clients, Ronaldo's compatriot the Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.