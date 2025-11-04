Dementia patient, 98, turfed out of Bridgnorth care home as fees are too high for council

Brenda Miles moved into Innage Grange Care Home in Bridgnorth in 2020. She suffers from dementia and has mobility issues among other health concerns.

The former book-binder from Claverley, near Bridgnorth, sold her home and emptied her life savings in order to pay for her nursing care over the last five years, which totalled around £200,000, her family has said.

Her family say she was happy and settled at Innage Grange with plenty of friends, despite her worsening conditions.

But, Mrs Miles, who has been widowed for seven years, has now run out of cash and after her savings dwindled below the £23,000 threshold where state help can be sought, the family asked for financial support from Shropshire Council.

But they have been told Innage Grange is too expensive for the cash-strapped authority to pay for Mrs Miles's care, which means she has had to move.

Brenda Miles is happy at Innage Grange

Mrs Miles's niece Victoria Fellows said: “She is 98 years old, suffering from dementia as well as mobility problems. She has been paying for her own care with the money from selling her home.