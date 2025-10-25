Firefighters rush to home near Bridgnorth after fire spreads from wood store to garage

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.23pm on Friday (October 24) reporting a house fire in Claverley, near Bridgnorth. Two fire crews were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire that had started in an external wood store and spread to a garage conversion.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a short extension ladder to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident started in a external wood store which had spread to the garage conversion."

The fire was under control by 11.29pm.