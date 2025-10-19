Bridgnorth 10k: 47 stunning pictures of the action from this morning's race
Hundreds of runners have been taking to the streets of Bridgnorth for the town's annual 10k.
The event is one of the most popular races in the Shropshire calendar, bringing out hundreds of people wanting to run around one of the county's most up-and-down towns.
Setting off from the town hall, the race also finished at the high street location.
It is the second year in a row the race, hosted by Bridgnorth Running Club, has been on the UK Athletics-officially measured 6.22-mile route.
Arguably Shropshire’s toughest 10k road race, runners tackle the formidable Cartway at the start, the long climbs of Queensway Drive and Ludlow Road in the middle, and Railway Street the sting in the tail at the end.
The fastest man home was Alex Burrows of Bridgnorth, while the first woman to finish was Lindsay McCallum from Albrighton.
A total of 500 runners took part in the event - and Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath captured these stunning images of the action.