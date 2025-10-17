'We need a fairer playing field when it comes to electricity' - Bridgnorth firm calls for promised government support for energy costs

Bridgnorth Aluminium, which employs 330 people, said they want a "fairer playing field" when it comes to energy prices, and have urged the government to implement a promised support.

As the UK’s only flat-rolled aluminium producer, the company employs 330 people at its expansive site on Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth. The business has recently revealed that its energy bills exceed £1 million each month.

Its high energy costs equates to more than 20% of revenue output, making the company eligible for support via the British Industry Supercharger Scheme that was introduced by the last government in April 2024.

The scheme, which includes an exemption from green levies and compensation on electricity network charges, has helped businesses in sectors that are exposed to the UK's high energy costs.

Stuart Anderson at Bridgnorth Aluminium

In June, Ministers launched a consultation to increase support with an uplift of compensation on network charging costs from 60% to 90%. This could entitle Bridgnorth Aluminium to more support.

The Industrial Strategy stated that the change to the reformed Network Charging Compensation Scheme would help 500 businesses and reduce the gap with competing economies in Europe and North America, but despite the consultation closing in June, there has been no new announcement.

Adrian Musgrave, Commercial Director at Bridgnorth Aluminium, said: “We are committed to decarbonisation and greener manufacturing and are investing in new technologies that help mitigate our environmental impact.

"There are lots of opportunities for us to grow and invest in more jobs here in Shropshire, but we need a fairer playing field when it comes to electricity and gas. The Industrial Strategy is extremely welcome and long overdue. However, we can’t wait for years and years of consultation – the support the government has mentioned in there needs to happen now.”

The firm's calls have been backed by South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson who has urged the government to fast-track the reforms to better support local businesses in energy intensive industries like Bridgnorth Aluminium, which he visited last year.

He has now written to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, and asked for details on the uplift to be published at the earliest possible opportunity to enable much-needed certainty for the sector.

It follows research which has found that energy intensive companies in Britain are paying about four times more for electricity than US businesses, and more than double their competitors in France and Germany.

Mr Anderson said: “As the UK's only flat-rolled aluminium producer, Bridgnorth Aluminium is a significant local employer. The company plays an integral role in the advanced manufacturing sector and is a vital part of my plan to unlock rural prosperity in South Shropshire.

"However, energy-intensive firms like Bridgnorth Aluminium have been affected by the UK's elevated industrial energy prices, which are now among the highest in Europe. This is not a sustainable situation. So, I have urged the government to fast-track reforms outlined in its Industrial Strategy to better support local businesses like this."