Police called to fire involving trees and 15 metres of fencing in Bridgnorth
Police were at the scene of a fire in Bridgnorth in the early hours.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in Andersons Lane occurred just before 2am today (Sunday).
Fire crews were despatched following a call reporting a fire in the open.
A spokesperson said one fire appliance was sent from Bridgnorth fire station.
The blaze involved "approximately 15 metres of trees and fencing" which was extinguished with crews using a hosereel jet.
The spokesperson added that the police were at the scene.
West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.