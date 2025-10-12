Police called to fire involving trees and 15 metres of fencing in Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in Andersons Lane occurred just before 2am today (Sunday).

Fire crews were despatched following a call reporting a fire in the open.

A spokesperson said one fire appliance was sent from Bridgnorth fire station.

The blaze involved "approximately 15 metres of trees and fencing" which was extinguished with crews using a hosereel jet.

The spokesperson added that the police were at the scene.

West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.