Dramatic image of late-night barn fire in village near Bridgnorth - multiple fire crews remain at scene

Dramatic images from the scene in Quatt show flames and thick smoke billowing from a barn last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control first received a report of the fire at around 10.38pm (October 2).

Three fire crews, including a water carrier, were sent from Bridgnorth and Telford Central fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

Multiple fire crews remain at the scene of a large barn fire in Quatt. Pic: Bridgnorth Fire Station

In a statement issued at 11.12pm, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a large barn fire in Quatt.

"Numerous calls have been received by fire control. Both major appliances and water carrier as well as an appliance from Tweedale are in attendance."

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control. Once extinguished, crews continued to dampen down the surrounding area to prevent any reignition.

A fire service spokesperson said that firefighters remained at the scene into Friday morning (October 3) and are expected to be on site until around midday.

They confirmed that the fire was contained to the barn and did not spread to any other structures. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is expected to take place.