Caravans on fire near Bridgnorth: Firefighters sent to the scene

Two caravans and a wooden building were involved in a fire near Bridgnorth this afternoon.

By Nick Humphreys
The incident happened at Littleton, Hilton shortly after 2pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Saturday, September 27, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Hilton involving two tourer caravans and a wooden building. 

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished fire using hose reel jets.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton. An operations officer was also in attendance.

