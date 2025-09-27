The incident happened at Littleton, Hilton shortly after 2pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Saturday, September 27, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Hilton involving two tourer caravans and a wooden building.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished fire using hose reel jets.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton. An operations officer was also in attendance.