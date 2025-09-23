MP blasts Bridgnorth's postal delays as 'not acceptable'

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, has said many people in Bridgnorth have contacted him to complain about the postal service in the town.

Residents in the town have complained that delays in receiving mail have resulted in missed medical appointments and important documents not being delivered to them.

In July, Royal Mail blamed sickness levels affecting the local team in Bridgnorth for postal delays in the town. A spokesperson added that teams had worked to ensure mail was delivered consistently.

But Stuart Anderson said the situation has not been rectified and he has again written to Royal Mail bosses.

He said: “Many people are not getting their post delivered in and around Bridgnorth.

“If you are not getting your post, it is a major concern to you. It is not acceptable. I have written again."

He added: “I’m pushing for a solution. This issue needs to be resolved.”

Royal Mail has been approached for further comment.