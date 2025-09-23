'Intimidation and bullying is never acceptable': Bridgnorth Town Council signs 'civility pledge'

At a full meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council held last week, members of the council adopted the Civility and Respect Pledge for local authorities.

The pledge was created by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), One Voice Wales, the Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC) and county associations following growing concerns about the impact bullying, harassment, and intimidation have on local councils, councillors, clerks and council staff.

Mayor David Cooper signing the pledge

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Councillors and council staff have the right to carry out their civic duties and work without fear of being attacked or abused, and without any encroachment into their personal lives.

"We treat everyone with courtesy and respect and ask for the same in return. The intimidation, abuse, bullying and harassment of councillors, clerks and council staff, in person or online, is never acceptable, whether by councillors, clerks, council staff, or members of the public."

Bridgnorth mayor David Cooper was among the signatories to the pledge. He added: “I am pleased that Bridgnorth Town Council has agreed to sign up to the Civility and Respect Pledge, demonstrating our commitment to professionalism in representing the people of Bridgnorth."

However, not all local councils have been as willing.

Last month councillors in Builth Wells, Mid Wales, refused to sign the pledge due to free speech concerns.