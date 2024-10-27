Watch: Historian explores one of Shropshire's spookiest towns in new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clive Gwilt has been writing history books about Bridgnorth since 1981 and his latest work takes a look at the town's haunted history.

Bridgnorth Ghosts, which is on sale at various shops around the town, explores the history and stories behind the town' spectres.

Signing copies of his new book at Urban Angel and Booka bookshop on Saturday, Clive said the town has more than its fair share of spooks.

“There are 44 haunted establishments all around the town and you can walk to most of them,” he said.

Clive's book contains the history behind some of the town's most haunted locations, such as Cartway, Northgate and and East Castle Street.

It also features the spooky stories behind ghost sightings of such ominous figures as “Jake the highwayman”, the ghost of Grosvenor House and the 11-year-old “witch” hanged at Wenlock Edge.

Bridgnorth Ghosts, published by Countryside Books/Local Heritage Books, costs £10 and is available at Booka Bookshop, Urban Angel, Turners Top Shop, as well as from Clive himself at clive.gwilt@sky.com.